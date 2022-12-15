County Louth man found guilty of 18-year-old's murder
At a glance
23-year-old Aaron Connolly has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Cameron Reilly.
Cameron Reilly, a hospitality student, was found dead in a field in Dunleer, County Louth four years ago.
The jury returned a unanimous verdict after more than ten and a half hours of deliberation.
A 23-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Cameron Reilly, in Dunleer, County Louth, four years ago.
Mr Reilly, a hospitality student, was found dead in a field in May 2018.
Aaron Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar, had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder.
After more than ten and a half hours of deliberation, which began on Tuesday, the jury returned a unanimous verdict.
Mr Reilly had been out with a group of friends in Dunleer.
They had been drinking in a field and left about midnight to get food from a takeaway.
Mr Reilly returned to the field. His body was found there the following morning.
The prosecution said Connolly was among the group and that he returned to the field with Mr Reilly.
At first, Connolly told Gardaí (Irish police) they had gone separate ways at the end of the night but later admitted there had been sexual activity between them but Mr Reilly was alive when he left him.
The jury was told that Mr Reilly suffered a violent death, the cause of which was asphyxiation from pressure to his neck.
The jury was also told that Connolly's DNA was found on the body of Mr Reilly.
The prosecution said Connolly had lied from the beginning of the investigation to the end.
However, defence lawyers said several young people who were there that night told strategic lies.
Connolly will be sentenced on Tuesday.
He has been remanded on bail with strict conditions.