A﻿ council in Devon is considering charging for its free garden waste collection service.

South Hams District councillors will decide whether to charge £49 a year for an 11-month biweekly collection service from spring 2023.

It said increased operating costs and inflation in the price of fuel and wages were reasons for the possible charge.

Councillors are set to discuss the idea at a meeting on 15 September.

South Hams Executive Member for the Environment Keith Baldry said ceasing the free service would ease financial pressures.

He said: “When the council decided to bring the waste service back in-house, that comes with the reality of increased costs.