Police and an MSP have warned of attempted dog thefts in Moray.

Officers are investigating a report received on Tuesday of a bid to steal a dog.

Moray SNP MSP Richard Lochhead said concerns had been raised with him of attempts to take dogs.

Insp Neil Morrison said Police Scotland, external was working closely with animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA in its investigation.

He said: "We are aware of rumours circulating that there have been a number of attempted dog thefts in Moray recently.

"At this time I can confirm that we have received one report of an attempted dog theft which was reported to police on Tuesday 2 August."

Insp Morrison added: "We are carrying out inquiries as we know how distressing this must be for the dog owner."

Mr Lochhead urged anyone who encountered anything suspicious to contact police.

He said: "Following local concerns raised with me I contacted our local police area commander in relation to reports of attempted dog thefts."