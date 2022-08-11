Plans for giant windfarm off the Lincolnshire coast
One of the largest windfarms in the UK could be built off the Lincolnshire coast.
The Outer Dowsing Offshore Windfarm would cover 116 sq miles (300 sq km) and generate 1.5 GW, capable of powering 1.6m homes.
Outline design plans have been sent to local councils.
It would be located around 33 miles (54km) off the coast, with the cables are expected to make landfall between Saltfleetby All Saints and Chapel St Leonards.
It would be connected to the national grid either somewhere off the coast or at Weston Marsh, near Boston.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a scoping report, external submitted to North Kesteven District Council says the windfarm will play “a critical role in achieving the UK government’s ambition to achieve net zero by 2050".
“Outer Dowsing will displace the equivalent of nearly 2m tonnes of CO2 emissions per year of operations through the generation of renewable electricity," the report says.
"This is also the equivalent of removing 650,000 petrol cars from the road."
Due to the scale of the project it will go to the Secretary of State for a decision, although councils will get a say.
Developers TotalEnergies and Corio Generation have also promised to consult with local communities which would be affected.
