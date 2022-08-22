Woman finds lamb trapped in manhole
- Published
A lamb has been rescued after falling into a manhole in Leicestershire.
Jackie Jones, 70, discovered the stricken animal while out on her morning "womble" in a field in Gilmorton Road, Ashby Magna, on Friday.
She told the BBC she could hear a lamb in trouble but was initially unable to find it - before she discovered the manhole.
The farmer who owned the land was contacted and the woolly creature was eventually pulled from the hole.
'Pulled by the wool'
Ms Jones said discovering the lamb had been a surprise.
"Anyone passing, running, cycling, or even walking on the opposite side of the road would only have heard the bleating, not realising where it came from," she said."
"I rang my husband, Philip, who came out.
"He contacted the farmer who owned the field, who in turn contacted the owner of the sheep, who came with his trailer.
"Between them, they picked it up by its wool, popped it in the trailer. "
Ms Jones, who talked to the lamb to keep it calm while help was on the way, said she was "very happy" to see it rescued.