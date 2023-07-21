A man who died following a collision involving two cars was a "much-loved son, fiance, father, brother, and uncle", say his family.

Ryan Heaver, 33, from Hayle, Cornwall, died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in the collision at Stable Hobba near Newlyn, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

Officers said they were alerted at 00:35 BST on Saturday and at about 01:00 they received a report of concern for welfare for a man in Alverton Road, Penzance.

The force said: "On arrival, police found a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him by officers and paramedics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."