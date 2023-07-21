Family mourn 'much-loved' dad who died after crash
A man who died following a collision involving two cars was a "much-loved son, fiance, father, brother, and uncle", say his family.
Ryan Heaver, 33, from Hayle, Cornwall, died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in the collision at Stable Hobba near Newlyn, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers said they were alerted at 00:35 BST on Saturday and at about 01:00 they received a report of concern for welfare for a man in Alverton Road, Penzance.
The force said: "On arrival, police found a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him by officers and paramedics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Mr Heaver's family said he "leaves behind a loving fiancee, two gorgeous sons and a world of people who loved him and he would want everyone to know how much he loved them in return".
A second vehicle, a grey BMW, has been recovered by police, and is believed to be linked to the collision.
A 29-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and has been bailed until October.
A 26-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through alcohol and on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and has been bailed until October.
