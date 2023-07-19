A father and son are among five men sentenced for their part in a drugs gang selling cocaine on the streets of a West Yorkshire city.

Gareth Hughes, 41, recruited his son, Billy Hughes-Whiteley, 19, to organise some of the logistics, Bradford Crown Court heard.

They and three others, who acted as street dealers, sold £180,000 of the drug.

Hughes' barrister said his client was sorry for involving his son in the illegal scheme.