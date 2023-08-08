An eight-year-old boy who had both legs amputated after he was abused as a baby has walked to the summit of a Lake District fell.

Tony Hudgell's trek up Orrest Head, which overlooks Windermere, has raised more than £19,000 for charity, way beyond his original £500 target.

He was joined by veteran mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington and double amputee former Gurkha Hari Budha Magar.

Tony's adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell, said seeing him reach the summit was "so incredible".