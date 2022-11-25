Cars could be banned from historic Inverness street
At a glance
Plans are to be drawn up aimed at improving Academy Street in Inverness
The street is one of the city's oldest, busiest and - according to environmentalists - one of Scotland's most polluted
Highland Council has proposed banning private cars from the street
The move has been seen as a way of creating a better environment for pedestrians and cyclists
Cars look set to be banned from one of Inverness' busiest city centre streets.
Councillors have voted in favour of a Highland Council plans to restrict traffic on Academy Street to buses, taxis, delivery vehicles and blue badge holders.
The move is aimed at creating a better environment for walking and cycling.
Academy Street is one of Inverness' oldest streets, and has in the past been named one of Scotland's most polluted, according to research by Friends of the Earth Scotland.
City councillor Ken Gowans said the proposals, known as option B, marked a significant step forward.
He said: "Some people have said choosing option B will break the city. I think quite the reverse, I think it will make the city."
Fellow councillor Alasdair Christie raised concerns about the ban on private vehicles and said it would lead to greater congestion on other roads.
The organisation Inverness Business Improvement District said while it shared the council's aspirations to reduce emissions and revamp the streetscape, it had worries about the economic impact on struggling businesses.
Director Lorraine Bremner McBride said there had been no consultation on option B.
Academy Street is part of Inverness' Old Town.
A foundry that had dominated the street since the 1870s was involved in welding underwater oil pipes for supplying Allied forces during D-Day in World War Two.