Weather warning of further snow and sleet on East coast
A yellow weather warning for sleet and snow has been put in place for much of England's east coast.
Showers were expected between 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and midday on Thursday.
The Met Office warned of slippery conditions - due to either ice or a slight dusting of snowfall - in parts of Suffolk, Norfolk, Lincolnshire, East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.
It advised drivers to pack a winter kit for their cars and also urged cyclists to take extra precautions, external.
The mercury in Lincoln was forecast to drop to -6C on Wednesday night.
The extended Level 3 cold weather alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) covered all of England and was in place until 09:00 GMT on Friday, 16 December.
