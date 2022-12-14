A yellow weather warning for sleet and snow has been put in place for much of England's east coast.

Showers were expected between 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and midday on Thursday.

The Met Office warned of slippery conditions - due to either ice or a slight dusting of snowfall - in parts of Suffolk, Norfolk, Lincolnshire, East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

It advised drivers to pack a winter kit for their cars and also urged cyclists to take extra precautions, external.