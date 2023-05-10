A47 upgrade plans face High Court legal challenge
Plans to upgrade parts of the A47 around Norwich will be challenged in the High Court.
Norfolk environmental campaigner Andrew Boswell claims the government has not considered the full environmental impact of the three separate schemes.
He said that, if successful, his case could affect road building policy across the country.
National Highways said there was support for the A47 work but recognised the decision could be challenged.
Work to improve the road, external between North Tuddenham and Easton, Blofield and North Burlingham - and at the Thickthorn junction - has been on hold since December after a judge gave Dr Boswell leave to launch his judicial review.
He argued that because all three schemes were so close together and would all happen at the same time, the transport secretary should have assessed their cumulative environmental impact rather than looking at them on an individual basis.
"All three schemes were just assessed in isolation [but] there’ll be a big impact on carbon emissions in the Norwich area and it’s not being accounted for," he said.
"We should be looking at the cumulative impact of these three schemes, not to do so was unlawful and this should also be happening nationally across all road building programmes."
Environmental groups hope that if Dr Boswell succeeds, the government will have to reconsider its plans to upgrade other roads across the country.
Jenny Bates, from Friends of the Earth, said: "If we carry on with the government’s massive road building programme we don’t stand a hope of meeting our net zero or air pollution targets.
"Transport is the single biggest sector for climate emissions and it is just incompatible to build more and more roads which generate new extra traffic."
National Highways said there had been a lot of local support for the A47 work but it recognised the rights of individuals to challenge the government’s decisions.
A spokesman said: "We set ourselves tough targets in terms of lowering corporate carbon emissions and making sure that our future projects lead to an increase in local biodiversity."
