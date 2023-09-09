From Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in France, to our football Euro qualifier in Lithuania, the Welsh Dragon will be proudly flying across Europe this week.

The flag was originally brought to Wales in the 7th Century by the Romans - to act as a windsock which would help direct archers’ arrows.

It was only officially recognised as the Welsh national flag in 1959 but the version we know today was in fact only defined in law in 2005.

Graham Bartram, an expert in flags said the flag is "unique" and a "symbol of Welsh identity".