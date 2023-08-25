Albion ban player selfies and autographs
Brighton and Hove Albion has banned its players from taking selfies with fans after “dangerous” overcrowding and incidents of abuse.
The club has also stopped players from signing autographs before and after matches.
“All players have been instructed by the club not to sign or pose for selfies when arriving or leaving the stadium or training ground – as it is no longer safe to do so,” a club spokesperson sad.
“Supporter safety is a number one priority.”
The club said supporters have stepped in front of cars at their training ground in Lancing, West Sussex.
“Players have also been subject to abuse from fans, when they have been unable to stop to sign autographs or pose for selfies, which is not acceptable,” the spokesperson said.
“While we appreciate this is something which is hugely popular with our younger supporters, the sheer volume of interest has made it dangerous, both at the Amex and the training ground.”
A large number of autographs collected by the same individuals have also been sold for a profit on auction websites, the club said.
“This practice devalues the club-signed merchandise we provide to the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation, and the many club and Premier League charity partners who benefit from this as a source of fundraising,” the spokesperson added.
“We fully appreciate this will come as a disappointment to many genuine autograph hunters and a number of our young fans who enjoy this as part of their matchday, but supporter safety is a number one priority.”
As an alternative, the Premier League club will offer a limited number of junior supporters to the Amex Stadium each matchday to meet the players “in a safe environment”.
