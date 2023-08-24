A Cornish man says his wife, who is living with a dozen tumours in her brain, was the inspiration for his third Ironman challenge.

Mark Sweeney, of Mevagissey, said his wife Jayne had endured five operations to remove tumours from her brain, ear and ankle over nearly four decades.

The 59-year-old raised £6,270 for Brain Tumour Research by completing a 2.3 mile (3.7km) swim, 112 mile (180km) cycle and a marathon in Denmark.

Mrs Sweeney was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma, the size of a golf ball, in 1985, and the operation to remove it caused her to lose hearing in one ear.