Gucci handbag and laptop stolen in Plymouth robberies
At a glance
Two reported robberies in Plymouth on Sunday are believed to be linked, police say
A handbag and a laptop were stolen in the robberies at 22:50 and 23:30 BST
Devon and Cornwall Police are looking to speak to anyone with information
- Published
Police investigating two reported robberies in Plymouth on Sunday, which are believed to be linked, are appealing for witnesses.
The first happened at about 22:50 BST on the railway bridge on Sutherland Road, when a woman in her 20s was approached by a man who took her handbag and ran off towards Restormel Road.
The handbag was described as a Gucci bag which contained, among other things, car keys with a pink metal rose key ring on them.
In the second robbery at 23:30 BST on Ford Park Road, Mutley, a woman in her late teens was approached by two suspects and her laptop was taken.
The laptop was described as a silver Dell laptop with a large painted planet earth on the lid with stars at the side.
It was in a black laptop case which has a yellow inside.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the robberies or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time.