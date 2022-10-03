Gucci handbag and laptop stolen in Plymouth robberies

Police carsDevon and Cornwall Police

At a glance

  • T﻿wo reported robberies in Plymouth on Sunday are believed to be linked, police say

  • A h﻿andbag and a laptop were stolen in the robberies at 22:50 and 23:30 BST

  • D﻿evon and Cornwall Police are looking to speak to anyone with information

Police investigating two reported robberies in Plymouth on Sunday, which are believed to be linked, are appealing for witnesses.

The first happened at about 22:50 BST on the railway bridge on Sutherland Road, when a woman in her 20s was approached by a man who took her handbag and ran off towards Restormel Road.

The handbag was described as a Gucci bag which contained, among other things, car keys with a pink metal rose key ring on them.

In the second robbery at 23:30 BST on Ford Park Road, Mutley, a woman in her late teens was approached by two suspects and her laptop was taken.

The laptop was described as a silver Dell laptop with a large painted planet earth on the lid with stars at the side.

It was in a black laptop case which has a yellow inside.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the robberies or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time.