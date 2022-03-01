A six-year-old boy and a man, 29, were injured after falling 300ft (91m) from a cliff at the Fyrish Monument in Easter Ross.

The police, ambulance service, coastguard and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team, external were alerted to the accident at about 18:45 on Sunday.

The boy fractured a leg in the fall on the south side of Fyrish Hill near Evanton.

He was placed in a stretcher but due to the terrain a coastguard helicopter could not reach him.

Mountain rescuers lowered him to a forestry track and he was carried to a farm from where the helicopter could then fly him to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.