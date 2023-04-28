Medway maternity services rated good by CQC
At a glance
Maternity services at Medway Maritime Hospital have been rated as good by the CQC.
The overall rating for the hospital and the trust that runs it remains at requires improvement.
The unit was rated inadequate in 2013 before being rated good in 2016.
- Published
Maternity services at a Kent hospital have been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Services at Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham were given the rating following an inspection in December.
Carolyn Jenkinson from the CQC said the trust should be "really proud" of the care they are providing.
However, the overall rating for both the hospital and Medway NHS Foundation Trust still remains as requires improvement.
The maternity unit was branded "inadequate" by inspectors in 2013 but managed to turn things around and was rated "good" bordering on outstanding in 2016.
According to the most recent report done by the CQC, as well as the overall rating of good, maternity service have also been rated as good for being safe and well-led.
Ms Jenkinson, the CQC’s deputy director of secondary and specialist healthcare said the inspection found "excellent examples of innovative care in training and development" meaning good outcomes for users of the service and their babies.
The report found had been no ‘never’ events - serious incident that could be prevented - on any of the maternity wards in the last 12 months.
However, the report did find issues with staffing levels caused by sickness, recruitment and retention of staff.
"While the trust did everything they could to minimise the risk, staffing levels didn’t always match the planned numbers which could put the safety of people using the service and babies at risk," she added.
The overall rating for Medway Maritime hospital remains requires improvement. Four of the services require improvement and one - urgent and emergency services - have been rated as inadequate.
In 2017, Medway NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Medway Maritime Hospital, came bottom in the country in a survey of patient satisfaction.
