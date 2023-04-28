The maternity unit was branded "inadequate" by inspectors in 2013 but managed to turn things around and was rated "good" bordering on outstanding in 2016.

According to the most recent report done by the CQC, as well as the overall rating of good, maternity service have also been rated as good for being safe and well-led.

Ms Jenkinson, the CQC’s deputy director of secondary and specialist healthcare said the inspection found "excellent examples of innovative care in training and development" meaning good outcomes for users of the service and their babies.

The report found had been no ‘never’ events - serious incident that could be prevented - on any of the maternity wards in the last 12 months.

However, the report did find issues with staffing levels caused by sickness, recruitment and retention of staff.

"While the trust did everything they could to minimise the risk, staffing levels didn’t always match the planned numbers which could put the safety of people using the service and babies at risk," she added.