Sports centre sees 1,600 parking fines in first year
More than 1,600 parking fines have been issued at a Derby leisure centre since it opened in 2022.
The penalties have been handed out in the 12 months since the £42m Moorways Sports Village opened its doors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Visitors get three hours' free parking if they enter their vehicle registrations but face fines for staying longer if they do not pay and display.
Derby City Council said the new centre had been popular and the "overwhelming majority" of drivers had abided by its parking rules.
'Clear signage'
Sinfin and Osmaston councillor Nadine Peatfield said: "It sounds to me like there were a lot of teething problems at the beginning and a lot of those fines were not enforced. I have been assured in the last six months things have settled down."
The city council revealed more than 500 parking fines had been cancelled after appeals.
A council spokesperson said: "There is clear signage within the car park to inform visitors of the restrictions in place. A penalty charge notice will only be issued when a vehicle is parked in contravention of this.
“There are no plans to review the current parking arrangements."
