Man found guilty of murdering garda
A 46-year-old man has been found guilty of the capital murder of a Garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon almost three years ago.
Stephen Silver, from Foxford in County Mayo, denied murdering Det Garda Colm Horkan in June 2020 but admitted manslaughter.
The jury was told the main issue for them to decide on was Silver's state of mind at the time of the killing.
He has a long history of mental illness.
Jurors had a number of possible verdicts open to them - capital murder, murder or manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility or self-defence.
The jury deliberated for almost nine hours before reaching a unanimous verdict that Silver was guilty of murdering a garda in the course of his duty.
Silver previously was previously tried for murder in 2022, but the jury in that trial could not agree on a verdict.
In earlier hearings, the court heard the incident occurred shortly before midnight on 17 June 2020.
Mr Horkan had responded in his unmarked car to reports of two men riding a motorbike erratically in the town of Castlerea.
He spoke to Silver through his window before getting out of the car.
Silver claimed he did not recognise Mr Horkan as a garda because he was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.
The two men grappled and struggled for Mr Horkan’s gun and Silver admitted he then shot Mr Horkan.
He said he then struck him with the butt of the gun as he fell to the ground and shot him several times again.
Despite efforts by colleagues to revive him, Mr Horkan died from his injuries. He had been shot 11 times.
The defence case was that Silver was suffering from a significant relapse of his long-standing bipolar affective disorder when he shot the detective.
He had a history of mental illness going back 20 years and was admitted to hospital 17 times.
The defence and prosecution counsels both presented psychiatric evidence to the court.
Silver will be sentenced on 19 April.