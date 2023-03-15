A 46-year-old man has been found guilty of the capital murder of a Garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon almost three years ago.

Stephen Silver, from Foxford in County Mayo, denied murdering Det Garda Colm Horkan in June 2020 but admitted manslaughter.

The jury was told the main issue for them to decide on was Silver's state of mind at the time of the killing.

He has a long history of mental illness.

Jurors had a number of possible verdicts open to them - capital murder, murder or manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility or self-defence.