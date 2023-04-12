An Abba tribute act is looking to take a chance on a new keyboard player to join their line-up.

Alsager-based UK Björn is made up of husband and wife Steve and Kerri Robinson and bandmates Catherine De Sousa and Jeremy Jones.

At 63, Mr Jones, the group's Benny, is "too old" and "finding it a bit much," Mr and Mrs Robinson said.

The couple said their new recruit would not need any prior "Abba experience", but would need to be a confident player and performer.