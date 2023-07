A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a city street.

The car did not stop at the scene in Elaine Crescent in Newport at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday, said Gwent Police.

A 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop following a road traffic collision.

Police said he was later released under investigation.