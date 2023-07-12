Conservatives asked if Mr Gething felt responsibility for pandemic planning was "beneath him".

Exercise Cygnus was a cross-government simulation, led by the UK government but which included the Welsh government and other devolved authorities, of how pandemic flu could play out, carried out in 2016 when Mr Gething was health minister.

At the inquiry last week Mr Gething was asked if he had read the report, which was published in July 2017.

"No, I didn't. I did not read this report," he said, under oath.

Asked about a paragraph warning the UK did not have sufficient capability to cope with a severe nationwide pandemic, Mr Gething said if he had read it "I almost certainly would have asked extra questions about what was then taking place".

He told the hearing he had direct involvement in the exercise itself, in October 2016.

"I attended ministerial meetings on both days as requested. My deputy at the time also attended some of those exercises as requested."

Cygnus was among the documents Mr Gething, who is now economy minister, said he had not read when he held the health brief.