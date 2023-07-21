Man arrested after suspicious death
Police investigating the suspicious death of a man have made an arrest.
The body of John Convey, 53, from Gillingham, Kent, was found at 23:30 BST on 13 July on a grass verge in Lower Twydall Lane.
The cause of death remains unknown, Kent Police said.
A 41-year-old man from Gillingham has been arrested in connection with the death.
He has been bailed while police continue to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Mr Convey’s death.
Police previously released an image of Mr Convey in the hope a member of the public may see the photo and remember seeing him, Det Ch Insp Kathleen Way said.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to contact police.
