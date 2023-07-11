Ryan Tubridy, the presenter at the centre of RTÉ's pay controversy, will say he "became the face of a national scandal".

The comments come as Mr Tubridy, and his agent Noel Kelly, face questions from politicians on Tuesday.

An audit of the Irish broadcaster's finances found Mr Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.

It will be the first time the former Late Late Show presenter will speak publicly since the payments were revealed last month.

In his opening remarks to the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) Public Accounts Committee he will say it has been his "darkest hour both professionally and personally".

"I am here to do one thing and one thing only: to set the record straight and to call out some untruths."