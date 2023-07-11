I became the face of a national scandal - Tubridy
Ryan Tubridy, the presenter at the centre of RTÉ's pay controversy, will say he "became the face of a national scandal".
The comments come as Mr Tubridy, and his agent Noel Kelly, face questions from politicians on Tuesday.
An audit of the Irish broadcaster's finances found Mr Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.
It will be the first time the former Late Late Show presenter will speak publicly since the payments were revealed last month.
In his opening remarks to the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) Public Accounts Committee he will say it has been his "darkest hour both professionally and personally".
"I am here to do one thing and one thing only: to set the record straight and to call out some untruths."
Who is Ryan Tubridy?
Mr Tubridy is the broadcaster's highest paid on-air presenter, earning about €440,000 (£376,250) in 2021.
He took over hosting duties for RTÉ's flagship talk show The Late Late Show in 2009, before stepping down in March after 14 years.
The 50-year-old is due to be replaced by Northern Ireland-born presenter and comedian Patrick Kielty later this year.
He also hosts a weekday show on RTÉ Radio One, but has not been on-air since news about his undisclosed payments broke in June.
In his remarks, Mr Tubridy points to a statement made by RTÉ on 22 June which "inextricably linked my name to this whole fiasco".
"I signed a contract in good faith. I declared my earnings and paid my taxes," he will outline.
"My employer has acknowledged that it has engaged in deceptive practices to pay me - practises that were hidden from me.
"The result? I become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest."
Later on Tuesday, Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly will face questions from members of the media committee.
On Monday, RTÉ's new director general Kevin Bakhurst stood down the organisation's executive team in response to the controversy.
In an all-staff email, he said "the culture in RTÉ needs change, from top to bottom".
Some of the payments to Mr Tubridy were made through a "barter account" operated by the organisation.
Media companies often use these to trade advertising space in return for goods and services instead of cash.
However, RTÉ has faced criticism about other transactions made using this account.
Payments include €5,000 (£4,275) spent on 200 pairs of flip-flops for a summer party, and €12,000 (£10,200) for Bruce Springsteen tickets.