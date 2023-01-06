Pressure on NHS services in Dumfries and Galloway is likely to last for weeks, health chiefs have warned.

Dumfries and Galloway's health and social care partnership (DGHSCP) is making "day by day" decisions on its ability to deliver planned surgery.

It said the pressures - greater than during the peak of the Covid pandemic - were being driven by factors including high rates of flu and respiratory illness.

The health board said the situation was unlikely to improve "for some weeks".

It said the late cancellation of surgery was distressing for patients but it reflected "the prioritisation of those with the most immediate and pressing need".

The health board said it was also looking at ways to speed up discharging patients.