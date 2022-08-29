An investigation has been launched following a "major fish kill" at a County Donegal river.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has said about 2,250 juvenile brown trout and Atlantic salmon have been killed in an incident at the Glenagannon River.

The IFI, which is responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats in the Republic of Ireland, said its north-west teams were alerted to the incident by a member of the public on Friday.

The fish kill covered approximately four kilometres of the river and comprised several year classes of fish, the IFI said.

The dead fish have subsequently been removed from the river, it added.