The UK's largest provider of public conveniences has expressed dismay at continued acts of vandalism at its public toilets.

Highland Council, which runs sites across a region the size of Belgium, said it had been forced to shut its loos in Ardersier because of the damage.

The interior of the building was strewn with wet toilet roll and rubbish, blood was smeared across walls and the toilets were blocked up.

It follows vandalism and fireraising incidents at the council's facilities in Fort William, Thurso, Strathpeffer and Alness last year.

The local authority said the Ardersier site was unfit for use.

Debbie Sutton, amenity services manager, said: "As a service we are so disappointed with the way in which this facility and other public toilets in the region are being treated.

"The council will not be reopening these facilities for the foreseeable future as repairs cannot be made until we are satisfied that the daily threat of vandalism is reduced.”