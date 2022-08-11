A narrow road linking a Leicestershire village to the A6 is set to be closed for up to two weeks so that building work can take place.

The county council said works on Sileby Road, Mountsorrel, would start on 24 October - a week later than originally planned.

A property restoration firm has requested the closure so it can rebuild a domestic wall next to the bridge over the River Soar.

A diversion will direct traffic heading to the main road along Loughborough Road and Granite Way.