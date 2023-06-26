Police appeal after man exposes himself on dance floor
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man allegedly exposed himself on a dance floor in Jersey.
States of Jersey Police said the incident happened at 12:05 BST on Sunday at the Watersplash Beach Bar and Diner.
The man is described as having tattoos around his neck and was wearing cream coloured shorts, a dark polo-shirt and a baseball cap.
Officers have asked for witnesses to contact them to aid their investigation.
