Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash
At a glance
Road crash sees man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Van and motorcycle crash on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd
Motorcyclist was with a group of ten foreign-registered bikes, police say
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a van and a motorbike.
Police were called to the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd, at about 12:10 BST.
North Wales Police said a German-registered white BMW motorcycle and a silver Mercedes Vito van crashed.
An air ambulance was called to the scene from where the motorcyclist was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
Sgt Jason Diamond of North Wales Police said: “The motorbike rider was travelling as part of a group of 10 foreign-registered motorbikes travelling along the A494 from Dolgellau to Bala."
He asked anyone who saw the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.