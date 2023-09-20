Mother's fear as doctors strike delays op
At a glance
Patsi Whelan Archer's daughter needs surgery to treat cataracts and replace a seizure device, but it has been postponed three times
Her latest operation was due to take at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Thursday, but has been affected by doctors strikes
Ms Whelan Archer said she fears for the health of her daughter if her operation does not happen soon
Junior doctors and consultants are taking joint action in a dispute over pay
The mother of a woman whose vital eye operation has been postponed due to doctors strikes says she fears she could lose her eyesight.
Bonita Archer needs an operation to treat cataracts and replace a seizure device, but it has been cancelled three times.
Her mother Patsi Whelan Archer said the family, in Sutton Coldfield, were in an "awful situation".
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has apologised and said it was working to reschedule the procedures.
It is the first time junior and senior doctors have been on strike at the same time, with two more days of full strike action taking place on Thursday and Friday over pay.
Ms Whelan Archer said Bonita had Angelman syndrome, epilepsy, type 2 respiratory failure, osteoporosis, scoliosis and learning difficulties.
She was found to have cataracts in both eyes earlier this year and a device - called a VNS - previously implanted in her chest to stop epileptic seizures must have its battery changed, so a combined operation involving neurological, ophthalmology and respiratory consultants was scheduled.
The first was due on 22 July at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, but was cancelled due to strikes. It was rebooked on 14 September, but cancelled on the day due to someone not booking an ICU bed, Ms Whelan Archer said.
A third appointment was made for Thursday, but she said she had a call on Tuesday informing her it had been cancelled again due to strikes.
"If she doesn't have this operation soon, she's going to lose her eyesight because of the severity of these cataracts," Bonita's mother said.
"Plus if she doesn't have the battery changed in the VNS, she'll start having seizures to a point where it could endanger her life.
"So we're in an awful situation and that's where we're at."
Ms Whelan Archer said the latest let down felt like she had been "kicked in the stomach", describing it almost like losing someone.
She also has a son with cerebral palsy and has to arrange care if either of he children go into to hospital, which has been made more difficult due to the cancellations.
Her feelings of stress and anxiety overall were "through the roof", she added.
Ms Whelan Archer said the NHS had undoubtedly helped her family over many years and she was behind the doctors, although "found it difficult to understand it all".
Pay settlement
"I beg everybody in the government to actually listen to the doctors, to sit down with them," she said.
The last round of negotiations were 100 days ago and at the time Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the pay rise as a "final and fair" settlement, which met the independent pay review body's recommendations.
Consultants are being offered 6%, junior doctors an average of 8.8%, depending on their level.
However, junior doctors want a 35% increase, to make up for what they say are years of below-inflation wage rises.
There is a chance Bonita could be treated next month, but as more strikes were planned Ms Whelan Archer said that could not be confirmed.
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are sorry for the distress that has been caused, as Bonita's procedures have unfortunately been impacted by industrial action.
"Our teams are working to reschedule Bonita's procedures to take place as soon as is possible."
