East Kent Hospitals Foundation Trust could run out of cash by November, board members have been told.

The trust, which serves 700,000 people and runs five hospitals, ran up a deficit of £39m in the first four months of the financial year, £8.4m more than planned.

A report shown to the board on 7 September said the trust lost money due to strikes, agency staff costs and failure to deliver planned savings.

The trust said it was working to make savings, including cutting back on using agency staff and stricter non-clinical recruitment.