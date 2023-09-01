A police officer who is alleged to have sent sent inappropriate text messages to a witness is due in court next week.

PC Jake Sales, 29, based in Margate, Kent, allegedly sent the texts from his work phone to a witness he met during the course of his duties, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He has been charged with misconduct in public office and will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

PC Sales has also been charged with forgery for allegedly drafting an inaccurate witness statement.