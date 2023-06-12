Appeal to continue canal restoration
At a glance
A new section of the Montgomery Canal has been reopened after restoration work.
The Shropshire Union Canal Society is now appealing for £250,000 to continue the work and open up a further two miles.
The appeal is backed by actors and canal supporters Timothy West and Prunella Scales, the society says.
A fundraising appeal has been launched to open up even more of a Shropshire canal after a stretch was restored.
Shropshire MP Helen Morgan opened the renovated stretch of the Montgomery Canal at Crickheath earlier this month after work was carried out through the Shropshire Union Canal Society (SUCS).
Volunteers are now starting to reconstruct a section from the Crickheath basin towards Schoolhouse Bridge and it is hoped £250,000 can be raised to complete the final two miles.
Nearly two-thirds of the canal had already been opened, the society said.
Ms Morgan was joined by historic boats along with visitors on the towpath for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 2 June.
The latest appeal is backed by actors and canal supporters Timothy West and Prunella Scales, the society says.
The money would go towards restoring two "dry" miles between Crickheath and Llanymynech.
The society has also joined up with a local brewery close to the town of Montgomery which has launched a new ale called Navigation Pale, with commission on each pint going to the project.
