A fundraising appeal has been launched to open up even more of a Shropshire canal after a stretch was restored.

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan opened the renovated stretch of the Montgomery Canal at Crickheath earlier this month after work was carried out through the Shropshire Union Canal Society (SUCS).

Volunteers are now starting to reconstruct a section from the Crickheath basin towards Schoolhouse Bridge and it is hoped £250,000 can be raised to complete the final two miles.

Nearly two-thirds of the canal had already been opened, the society said.