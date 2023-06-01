A 90-year-old man has been awarded a ninth dan in judo, which is the second highest grade in the sport.

Michael Leigh set up the Kin Ryu Judo Club in Crawley, West Sussex, in 1976.

He has since coached thousands of children and adults in the town, some of whom have gone on to represent their country.

Mr Leigh said the achievement - shared with only five others in the UK - was "a great honour".