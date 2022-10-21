Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham.
Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire Service.
A number of homes remain without power while engineers work to restore supplies to the area, Northern Powergrid said.
Fire crews were at the scene for three hours before handing over the incident to engineers, the fire service said.
On its website, Northern Powergrid said: "We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes while our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding."
