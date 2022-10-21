F﻿irefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire Service.

A number of homes remain without power while engineers work to restore supplies to the area, Northern Powergrid said.