An exhibition showing some of the early work of an influential post-war photographer has been opened.

Richard Sadler documented life in and around Coventry for more than 60 years, before his death in 2020.

Early success came as a commercial photographer, hired by major businesses in the city including Wimpey, Jaguar, Courtaulds and the Belgrade Theatre, some of which feature in the exhibition.

"It's nice for my sister and I to share these images," said his daughter Jane Donovan.

"They're some of our favourites from his work."