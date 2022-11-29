Plans to increase toll charges on motorways in the Republic of Ireland have been deferred for six months.

The rise is expected to be deferred until 1 July, RTÉ News reported., external

It follows an announcement earlier this month that most tolls would increase by 10 cents (9p) from January.

Postponing the increase is expected to cost the Irish government €12.m (£10.8m), it is understood.

Representatives from Transport Infrastructure Ireland will meet with the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) Transport Committee on Tuesday.

T﻿he representatives are expected to warn that deferring charges could lead to larger increases in 2024 due to high inflation.

Price rises were due to affect 10 toll roads across the Republic, including on the main Belfast-to-Dublin motorway.