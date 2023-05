A 21-year-old woman has died after being hit by a Garda (Irish police) patrol car in County Donegal.

It happened at approximately 03:15 BST in the early hours of Sunday morning at Ludden, near Buncrana.

No one else was injured in the collision and the woman's body remains at the scene.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact them.