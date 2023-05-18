Tributes have been paid to a 46-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a Ford Transit van.

Bedfordshire Police said Lee Bozier-Lown, 46, from Clifton, was pronounced dead at the scene, at about 09:00 BST on Thursday, 11 May, on Cambridge Road, Dunton.

His family said he was "larger than life" and would be "deeply missed".

A man in his 20s, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop has been released on police bail, police said.