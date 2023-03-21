Webcam viewer spots first cathedral peregrine egg
An eagle-eyed webcam watcher spotted the first peregrine falcon egg of 2023 to be laid at Derby Cathedral.
The moment was captured on the peregrines' live webcam, external and seen by Justin Walker at 07:30 GMT on Saturday.
The female is expected to lay three more eggs, with two-day gaps between each.
Last year, the bird laid her first egg a week earlier, making it the earliest ever egg since the Derby Cathedral Peregrine Project was set up in 2006.
The project helps an adult pair of the birds to nest and raise chicks each year.
It was launched after a pair of wild peregrine falcons adopted the cathedral tower as their home in 2004.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the project, said after two years of unsuccessful breeding attempts a nest platform was built for them and their first eggs were laid.
Since then, they have raised between two and four chicks each summer, the trust added.
'Long incubation period'
Nick Brown, from the trust, who set up the project, said: "Last year the first egg was laid a week earlier but the exact timing does vary year by year.
"We also suspect that we may have a new male bird and new pairings do take longer to start laying.
"Once the clutch is completed, there is a long incubation period lasting about a month before the eggs begin to hatch."
The birds of prey nest in high places such as urban towers and rural cliffs.