An eagle-eyed webcam watcher spotted the first peregrine falcon egg of 2023 to be laid at Derby Cathedral.

The moment was captured on the peregrines' live webcam, external and seen by Justin Walker at 07:30 GMT on Saturday.

The female is expected to lay three more eggs, with two-day gaps between each.

Last year, the bird laid her first egg a week earlier, making it the earliest ever egg since the Derby Cathedral Peregrine Project was set up in 2006.