Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash in Plymouth.

Motorcyclist Ross Brown, 45, from the Ernesettle area, was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Kings Road, Stonehouse on 25 August.

His family said they were still trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss” of the “devoted husband and loving father of four beautiful children”.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were still investigating the circumstances of the crash.