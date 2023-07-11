Major incident support packages opened to all islanders
Psychological help is to be made available to all islanders following three major incidents
It follows the loss of life when a trawler sank in 2022, an explosion at a block of flats which killed 10 people and major flooding earlier in 2023
The government said it was learning from other places where there had been major incidents and how they affected people
Support packages for islanders following three major incidents in Jersey is to be extended, the government has announced.
Psychological help was put in place in the aftermath of the explosion at a block of flats and the sinking of the L'Ecume II fishing boat in December and serious flooding in January.
All islanders will now be able to access psychological support, which had previously been offered "on a targeted basis" to those deemed to be in "urgent need".
Ministers have agreed for the support packages to be in place for the next five years.
Three people died on 8 December when fishing boat, L'Ecume II, sank off Jersey.
Two days later, 10 people were killed when an explosion tore through a block of flats in Haut du Mont.
In January, 50 families were forced to leave their homes when Grand Vaux suffered severe flooding.
Dedicated information about coping with traumatic events will be distributed to islanders, the government said.
Director of public health, Prof Peter Bradley, said: “We have learnt from tragedies in other places that both the psychological and physiological effects from major incidents can be experienced long after the event, and in different ways over time."
