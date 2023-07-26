Lewes District councillors unanimously backed a motion to declare a vote of no confidence in South East Water following recent water outages and hosepipe bans.

The motion also called on the council to declare a ‘water emergency’ and to appoint a councillor champion to monitor the performance of both Southern and South East Water.

The motion was passed at a council meeting on Monday.

South East Water said it understands the councillors' frustration and is currently drawing up a new business plan.