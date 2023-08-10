Beavers have been born in Sussex for the first time in 500 years.

The young beavers - known as kits - were born at a wilding project at Knepp Castle Estate near Horsham.

The project said it was "utterly thrilled" and that the births were a "big landmark for Knepp and Sussex".

Despite being native, beavers became extinct to Britain in the 16th Century after being hunted for their meat and fur.