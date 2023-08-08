Lithium firm secures initial £53m from investors
At a glance
A lithium mining firm in Cornwall has secured £53m of investment to strengthen the UK lithium supply chain, the government says
The metal is used to make power cells for everyday electronic devices and electric vehicles
Cornish Lithium plans to produce about 8,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade material
A lithium mining firm has secured an initial investment of more than £53m to strengthen the UK lithium supply chain, its bosses and the government have confirmed.
Cornish Lithium said UK Infrastructure Bank was leading the funding package in its first direct equity investment.
Other investors include the Energy & Minerals Group (EMG) and Cornish Lithium's largest existing institutional shareholder, TechMet, it added.
The government said the funding would "support the development of the UK’s critical minerals supply chain and will accelerate growth towards the commercial production of lithium, vital for the UK’s transition to net-zero".
The metal is used to make power cells for everyday electronic devices, ranging from laptops to smartphones, as well as being used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Cornish Lithium plans to extract lithium from hard rock in a repurposed China clay pit at Trelavour Downs.
It said it intended to produce about 8,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.
Estimates of the lithium industry's market value vary, with one report forecasting global revenue worth almost $19bn (£15bn) by 2030.
However, lithium is expected to be in demand worldwide for years to come.
John Flint, of UK Infrastructure Bank, said: "Globally the supply of lithium is far outpaced by demand, and yet in the UK it remains a nascent market.
"Our investment ... will greatly accelerate domestic production of a mineral which is critical to the future of EV battery production and decarbonisation of the transport sector."
Treasury minister Andrew Griffith said: "It fits within net zero, it's levelling up the Cornish economy ... but it's also really important to securing mineral supply."
