City Taxis, who sponsored the Steampunk Bear, said it was "sad" to see the damage inflicted on the statue outside Sheffield Cathedral.

A bandage has been placed on the broken part of the sculpture until it can be fixed by the charity team.

On Sunday, the Be Nice & Be Together bear on The Moor was found damaged at the base after being vandalised.

It was taken away to be fixed, the charity said at the time.

The art trail has been set up to raise money for the hospital charity which hopes to built a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The bears are sponsored by local businesses and painted by artists or the community.

They will then be auctioned alongside 100 smaller bears which have been designed by schools, local businesses and organisations.

Sophie Coburn, corporate partnerships officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said her team was working hard to repair the damage.

"Every bear will be auctioned off at the end of the trail to raise vital funds to build the new Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at Sheffield Children’s, so it is important they are well looked after during the trail."