A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died in a double stabbing.

Omar Khan, 38, from Leicester Road in Luton, died after being stabbed in the Sundon Park area of the town at about 01:55 BST on 16 September.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.