About 20 cars were destroyed when a fire broke out at a recovery yard.

The blaze started in Stubbins Hall Lane in Waltham Abbey at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

It took six crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service two-and-a-half hours to extinguish it.

Station manager John Warmann said: "Crews did really well to surround the fire and stop it from spreading because there were 100 or so other cars in the yard."