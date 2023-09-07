Fire destroys 20 cars at recovery yard
About 20 cars were destroyed when a fire broke out at a recovery yard.
The blaze started in Stubbins Hall Lane in Waltham Abbey at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
It took six crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service two-and-a-half hours to extinguish it.
Station manager John Warmann said: "Crews did really well to surround the fire and stop it from spreading because there were 100 or so other cars in the yard."
The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental.
